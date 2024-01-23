Times Wrestling Notebook: Seneca, Marquette, Sandwich, Ottawa gearing up for final stretch

Ottawa's Wyatt Reding wrestles Seneca's Asher Hamby in the 160-pound weight class during a meet earlier this season at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

With the wrestling season in the final stretch and conference tournaments and the postseason coming quick, area wrestlers are putting the finishing touches on their skills in hope of achieving the goals they set before the season began.

SENECA

Fighting Irish coach Todd Yegge feels his team is poised for great things in the next few weeks, especially after this past weekend’s team championship at the Rochester Rocket Invitational that had five individual title winners.

“I think we are headed toward our peaks as individuals and as a team and hope to see that success and goals being met over the last month of the season,” Yegge said. “We have seen improvement across the board with our individuals both in technique as well as record and overall performance.

“We currently have seven athletes in the 14 weight classes that are ranked in the top 10 at their respective weights by the Illinois state wrestling rankings.”

At Rochester, Raiden Terry (106), Ethan Othon (120), Nate Othon (150), Asher Hamby (175) and Jeremy Gagnon (285) all earned individual championships, with Nate Othon recording his 100th career win. Gunner Varland (157) and Chris Peura (215) both placed second, Wyatt Coop (113) third, and Ryker Terry (132), Landen Venecia (190) and Sullivan Feldt (285) fourth.

“All three of our seniors and captains, Peura, Hamby and Nate Othon, have had very good years,” Yegge said. “Landen Venecia works hard day in and day out and has the drive to work hard and achieve success.”

Yegge also had praise for the consistency of Raiden Terry, Gagnon, Ethan Othon, Ryker Terry and Memphis Echeverria (165), as well as his female wrestlers.

“Sammie Greisen (130) is on the same path as last year,” Yegge said. “She has placed in the top three of every tournament this year, and she qualified for IHSA girls state last season reaching the round of eight, so just missed all-state and the podium. Freshman Brooklyn Hart is 14-10 at 110, and sophomore Kyra Wood 9-7 at 190.

“The girls have done a phenomenal job, and we are excited to see what the very difficult postseason brings for our young ladies.”

Nate Othon

MARQUETTE

With a program starting practically from scratch this season and a roster of two seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen, Crusaders coach Trenton Lyons says his team’s goals were not so much about wins and losses.

“Our primary focus has been on establishing clear expectations and standards for our young athletes,” Lyons said. “While every team enters the season with certain expectations, our emphasis has been on building a foundation for success. As we approach the conference and postseason tournaments, we are encouraged by the commitment and progress of our team in aligning with these expectations.”

Lyons says freshman captain Reily Leifheit at 157 pounds has led the team’s dedication and performance that has surpassed his initial expectations, showcasing the potential and growth within a diverse roster.

The Marquette coach said he was excited and honored to be a part of the Crusaders first-ever home wrestling dual at Bader Gym just before Christmas.

“One remarkable milestone in our journey was the inaugural home dual, marking a historic moment in the school’s history,” Lyons said. “The enthusiasm and pride felt during this event have fueled the determination of our wrestlers. As we progress, there’s a shared goal among the team – to strive and become Marquette’s first state qualifier.”

SANDWICH

Indians coach Derek Jones says his young team has shaken off some early struggles and is looking good as the postseason approaches.

“We are on track,” Jones said. “I thought we would have some bumps during the beginning of the season, and we did lose a few duals here and there that I thought we could win, but we have started putting it together and have won 10 of our last 11 duals.

“Right now, we are just looking to continue to get healthy and push towards regionals.”

Jones said his group of freshmen wrestlers, including Jacob Ross (106), Colten Stone (113), Wyatt Gregory (126), Cooper Corder (132), Luis Murillo (215) and Eddie Urbina (285) are getting better each day, rounding into form and starting to win matches at the varsity level.

Jones said senior leader Miles Corder, who surpassed the 100-win mark earlier this season, continues his strong season at 144 pounds.

OTTAWA

As the growth of girls wrestling continues, so do the opportunities as the first-ever Interstate 8 Conference girls wrestling tournament showed Saturday.

The Pirates finished runners-up as a team, with Val Munoz, Ava Weatherford and Juliana Thrush all earning individual championships, while Emma Yawn and Chole Carmona each finished in second place.