January 22, 2024
Putnam County library to host activities February 2024

Susan Glassman to lead Solo Chef program Feb. 22 in Standard

By Shaw Local News Network
The Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is at 214 N. Fourth St., and the phone number is 815-925-7020.

The Putnam County Library District will host a number of activities in February 2024. (PCR photo)

The library district will have two Illinois Library Presents programs.

A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid and Beyond is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6. Learn about life, art and telling your story with bestselling author, illustrator and syndicated cartoonist, Jerry Craft. Join the library for a conversation about his works and journey to success, including a drawing demo that will be fun for the whole family. Zoom link will be available at https://putnamcountylibrary.org/.

Julia Quinn - No. 1 New York Times bestselling author will be presented 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Quinn helps the library feel the romance all month with a discussion about Bridgerton and all things romance. Zoom link will be available at https://putnamcountylibrary.org/.

The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, for the holiday and will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Cricut Makerspace: Come in to learn how to use the Cricut Maker. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All day event. Call ahead to schedule an appointment. Love Magnets will be Feb. 5-9.

STEAM Craft to go project. All month long. Pick up during library hours. This month craft is Milk Jug Greenhouse.

Coffee and cocoa station. All winter long. Enjoy a warm beverage while working at the puzzle table for the winter.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6: Spring Herb Gardens: Bettyann Harrison from the University of Illinois Extension Office.

4 p.m. Tuesdays in February: Kids Crafts

11:15 a.m. Wednesdays in February: Story Time. The library will share a story, learning based activities and a snack. The children’s room always offers educational games, puzzles and blocks.

The library invites children to celebrate their birthday at the library. Decorate a crown and bookmark

Coffee and cocoa station. All winter long. Enjoy a warm beverage while working on our puzzle table for the winter.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Thursday, Feb. 1: Pinecone Winter Owl Craft, children.

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Make Valentines (kids)

Thursday, Feb. 22: Presidents Day Paper Plate Mask (kids)

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Rubber Band Loop Bracelets

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Smores and karaoke

3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday Homework Helper

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

First Saturday of the month: Books and Brunch, food, books and friends.

Standard, 128 First St.

10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: The Solo Chef. Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be here to discuss being a cook for one person.