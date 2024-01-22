Putnam County library to host activities February 2024

The Putnam County Library District will host a number of activities in February 2024. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County Library District will host a number of activities in February 2024.

The library district will have two Illinois Library Presents programs.

A Conversation with Jerry Craft: From Mama’s Boyz to New Kid and Beyond is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6. Learn about life, art and telling your story with bestselling author, illustrator and syndicated cartoonist, Jerry Craft. Join the library for a conversation about his works and journey to success, including a drawing demo that will be fun for the whole family. Zoom link will be available at https://putnamcountylibrary.org/.

Julia Quinn - No. 1 New York Times bestselling author will be presented 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Quinn helps the library feel the romance all month with a discussion about Bridgerton and all things romance. Zoom link will be available at https://putnamcountylibrary.org/.

The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, for the holiday and will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Cricut Makerspace: Come in to learn how to use the Cricut Maker. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All day event. Call ahead to schedule an appointment. Love Magnets will be Feb. 5-9.

STEAM Craft to go project. All month long. Pick up during library hours. This month craft is Milk Jug Greenhouse.

Coffee and cocoa station. All winter long. Enjoy a warm beverage while working at the puzzle table for the winter.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6: Spring Herb Gardens: Bettyann Harrison from the University of Illinois Extension Office.

4 p.m. Tuesdays in February: Kids Crafts

11:15 a.m. Wednesdays in February: Story Time. The library will share a story, learning based activities and a snack. The children’s room always offers educational games, puzzles and blocks.

The library invites children to celebrate their birthday at the library. Decorate a crown and bookmark

Coffee and cocoa station. All winter long. Enjoy a warm beverage while working on our puzzle table for the winter.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Thursday, Feb. 1: Pinecone Winter Owl Craft, children.

Tuesday, Feb. 13: Make Valentines (kids)

Thursday, Feb. 22: Presidents Day Paper Plate Mask (kids)

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Rubber Band Loop Bracelets

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Smores and karaoke

3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday Homework Helper

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

First Saturday of the month: Books and Brunch, food, books and friends.

Standard, 128 First St.

10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: The Solo Chef. Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be here to discuss being a cook for one person.