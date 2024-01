(Left to right) Salvation Army Lt. Wayne Strayer receives a $600 donations from Sunrise President Gene Anderson, Treasurer Joe Schmidt and Collection Chair Sandy Robinson. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise presented a check to Lt. Wayne Strayer of the Salvation Army for $600 to be used for providing food resources.

Sunrise Rotary partners with the Salvation Army every year at Christmas time to collect toys and books to be distributed with the Salvation Army holiday food baskets. The 2023 collection totaled 1,334 toys and 180 books with a donation of more than $500 to purchase more as needed.