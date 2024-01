Ashley Hensley won her first Princeton Women's Masters Bowling championship last year. (Photo contributed)

It will ladies day for the 2024 Princeton Women’s Masters Bowling Tournament at Pin Splitter Lanes in Princeton today.

The first balls will roll at 3 p.m. today and again Sunday, concluding next weekend.

Ashley Hensley is the defending championship, winning her first Masters crown a year ago.

Hensley topped the 2023 field at Pin Splitter Lanes, defeating former champion Shannon Allen, 94.42 to 93.05 in Peterson Points. Hensley knocked down 4,742 pins in 20 games while Allen tallied 4,655.