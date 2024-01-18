Seneca High School honor roll, 2nd quarter 2023-2024

Seneca High School announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2023-24 school year.
High honor roll
Seniors
Austin Richard Aldridge, Christine Lynn Applebee, Madison Belle Applebee, Katherine Elizabeth Arnold, Faith Carol Baker, Kate Leighann Biros, Brianna Lynn Brown, Chase Grant Buis, Abigail Marie Cade, Brianna Marie Caldwell McCaslin, Samuel Michael Churchill, Casey Joseph Clennon, Lauren Grace Cronkrite, Kenneth Louis Daggett, Andrew Edward Danek, Matthew Michael Dillon, Caleb Kirill Doloski, Dakota Russell Downing, Peyton Mackenzie Enerson, Grant Lee Feiner, Cassidy Nicole Fosen, Sophia Mae Fosen, Michelle Govea, Nathan Anthony Grant, Lodin Eric Hahn, Asher William Hamby, Julia Rose Hogan, Teagan James Johnson, Alexandria Marie Jurinek, Aidan J. Keedy, Erinn Mae Kenney, Samuel James Kleich, Kysen Jereme Klinker, Bradley Michael Martin Jr., Gabrielle Irene Maxwell, William Calvert Milton, Taylor Reese Mino, Nathen Jakob Neal, Jolena Mae Odum, Gracie Cecilia Steffes, Addison Nicole Stiegler, Lana Kendall Swift, Carter James Thomas, Maya Ann Underhill, Samantha Marie Vandevelde, Airianna Rose Wierzbicki
Juniors
Lauryn Anne Barla, Grace Annmarie Beland, Abigail Brie Bersano, Benjamin Cash Biros, Clara Grace Bruno, Carter Allen Clouse, Hailey Elena Culbertson, Memphis Lee Echeverria, Kevin Jerome Einhaus, Cassandra Brooke Engen, Layla Ann Fessler, Samuel John Finch, Jeremy A. Gagnon, Paxton C. Giertz, Nicholas Allan Grant, Jacob Owen Hasselbring, Bianey Hernandez, Aubrie Lee Jackson, Talia Nicolene Johnson, Tynan Leo Justice, Casey Drew Klicker, Destinee A. Lavarier, Lilly Ashlynn Lynch, Grant Arthur McCloskey, Payton Michael McDonald, Audry Adelle McNabb, Mylee Nicole Meyers, Thomas Herbert Milton, Natalie Jean Misener, Andrew James Norton, Evelyn Rose O’Connor, Lainie Rae Olson, Connor Richard Pabian, Emalie Josaphine Reyes, Matthew Joseph Sherdon, Grant Thomas Siegel, Christopher William Smith, Kayleigh Jayne Spreitzer, Ambrey Autumn Terry, Ryker Neil Terry, Sophia Chrystalla Touvannas, Shelby Rylan Welsh-Duckwitz, Maison Rae Yard, Madison Taylor Youngblood
Sophomores
Addysen Kay Applebee, Shan Ashiya Mendoza Balandang, Lexie Marie Buis, Abigail Renee Churchill, Cody Patrick Clennon, Nevaeh Grace Countryman, Chloey Marie Coyne, Clinton Ray Darling, Madison Rose Degrush, Evan John Eplin, Jaxson Thomas Finch, Maliya Ann Gottschalk, Samantha Louise Greisen, Jayden Hesik, Griffin Anthony Hougas, Blade Housman, Cadance Grace Marie Kessling, Liam M. Knoebel, Tessa June Krull, Chase Matthew McDaniel, Jace Daniel Mitchell, Lily Katherine Mueller, Brianna Belle Newkirk, Taylor Renee Nicolaides, Karlyn Le Ana Maree Nolan, Lillian Elizabeth Pfeifer, Avery W. Phillips, Camryn Lee Stecken, Ruthie Rian Steffes, Ava Jane Sulzberger, Brooklyn Marie Szafranski, Lauren Rae Thomas, Chloe Elizabeth Thompson, Gunner Vincent Varland, Landen Venecia, Kyra Ann Wood
Freshmen
Devon Johnathan Akre, Rayce Dylan Aukland, Aiden John Basaraba, Alyson Elizabeth Blakley, Emmelyn Avery Blakley, Audrey Ronette Claypool, Vivienne Hope Cronkrite, Claire Denise Darling, Jessa Leigh Echeverria, Dane Thomas Ferrara, Alexander J. Gagnon, Pierce Anthony Gilbertson, Jesus Govea, Ethan Gregory Hasselbring, Daniel Scott Isham, Kendall Lane Jones, Kaylee Marie Klinker, Haiden Sunny Lavarier, Cody Jacob Malak, Addison Marie Mann, Hayden Joseph McDonald, Francis Jo Meyers, Emma Grace Mino, Juliet Angela Mueller, Zachary Steven Naines, Aydan Luar Perez, Hayden Olivia Pfeifer, Alana Brielle Potter, Graysen N. Provance, Brant Randall Roe, Isabella Sanches, Tori Olivia Skelton, Gracie Anne Smith, Piper Ky Stenzel, Keira Elizabeth Stilwell, Spencer Steven Thorpe, Sofia E. Vought, Aurora Sean Louise Weber, Cole Walker Webster, Makenzi J. Williams
Honor roll
Seniors
Marissa Jade Aguilar, Lilian Adison Blakley, Alexander Michael Bogner-Kidwell, Addyson G. Campagna, Elijah Timothy Chapman, Thomas Gerald Clark, Daniel Anthony Doloski, Alexandra Lillian Greisen, Ricky Brennon Gutierrez Mcraven, Kollin J.D. Holding, Logan Anthony Jacobsgaard, Austin James Legner, Nathaniel Paul Othon, Christopher Michael Peura, Lane Adam Provance, Skylar Fayth Schultz Conley, Jaxyn Takeo Sibert, Holten Theodore Struck, Chance Payton Ybarra
Juniors
Kellen Eugene Arnold, Jonathon Kaiden Bricco, Austin Lee Buchanan, Aiden Owen Burton, Sebastian Andrew Deering, Addison Rose-Mary Frye, Malachi Murph John Haines, Katelynn M. Hart, Romeo Hernandez, Tomas Hernandez, Kamryn Louise Kastler, Emmett M. Liberg, Katelynn Elizabeth Loveland, Victoria Susan Naines, Brianna Elizabeth Nicholson, Cara Jayne Peterson, Jillian Betty Briann Pizano, Hannah Honoria Prohaska, Colton Thomas Pumphrey, Broderick Michael Rademacher, Harley M. Smith, Jenna Renee Traina, Bryce James Wise, Alyssa Rose Zellers
Sophomores
Wesley E. Battles, Michael Cole Breisch, Drew Clark, Vincent Attillio Corrado, Paul George Cuevas, Kylei Frances Empson, Brady Nathan Haines, Romey Hernandez, Ian Logan Janke, Tyler Harry Kline, Kyler Robert Krull, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Mainard, Zebadiah Richard Maxwell, Ethan Othon, Landyn A. Ramsey, Ayden Christopher Robinson, Brady Paul Sheedy, Matthew Derek Stach, Mason M. Thom
Freshmen
Joey Arnold, Aubree Giovanna Barr, Kail L. Bell, Cole Joseph Burchett, Brooklyn Hart, Landon Joseph Hebel, Michael Kucinic, Courtney E. Leonard, Bianca Martinez, Josie Ann Miranda McAlpine, Olivia Christine O’Donovan, Sarai Orozco, Haleigh Josefine Stach, Raiden Elias Terry, Cooper Madden Thorson, Wyatt M. Vota, James C. Zydron