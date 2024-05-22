2A softball: Seneca rolls into sectional finals; St. Bede postponed until Wednesday

Softball

Seneca 12, Coal City 0 (5 inn.): In the semifinals of the Class 2A Herscher Sectional on Tuesday, the Fighting Irish piled up a nine-run top of the fifth inning to end things early and advance on to Friday’s scheduled 4:30 p.m. championship game against the victor of Wednesday’s Herscher-Beecher semifinal.

Leadoff hitter Alyssa Zellers blasted two home runs and drove in five for the Fighting Irish (33-3), who led 1-0 in the first and added two more runs in the third to set up the coup de grace in the sixth. Camryn Stecken singled, homered and drove in three, Lexie Buis singled twice and drove home two, and Hayden Pfeifer singled, doubled and added an RBI in support of winning pitcher Tessa Krull (5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K), who worked her third consecutive complete-game shutout of the postseason.

St. Bede postponed: In the Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional, Tuesday’s semifinal doubleheader of St. Bede Academy vs. Port Byron Riverdale and Rockridge against Illinois Valley Central has been postponed a day due to Tuesday’s forecasted storms.

The games are scheduled to be played Wednesday starting with St. Bede-Port Byron Riverdale at 4:30 p.m.