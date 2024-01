Ohio Schools will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, because of the wind chills and the water main break, the school district said Tuesday on its Facebook page. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Ohio Schools will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, because of the wind chills and the water main break, the school district said Tuesday on its Facebook page.

The pre-kindergarten route will run as usual.

At this time, the village of Ohio does not anticipate the water main break will affect the school and a boil order is not anticipated. Additional information will be provided by the school district as available.