The Marseilles Firefighters Association is hosting a spaghetti dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St.

Ryan Wotherspoon will be the musical guest from 7 to 10 p.m.

Price is $12 for adults and $8 for children younger than 12 years old. Carryouts will be available.