State Sen. Win Stoller to collect Valentines for Seniors

As Valentine’s Day approaches, State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, is once again working to uplift the spirits of local senior citizens through his annual Valentines for Seniors card drive. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

As Valentine’s Day approaches, State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, is once again working to uplift the spirits of local senior citizens through his annual Valentines for Seniors card drive.

Stoller represents portions of Bureau and La Salle counties, including Princeton and Mendota.

“I am excited to announce that we are relaunching my Valentines for Seniors program for 2024,” said Stoller in a news release. “Far too often, the seniors living in a nursing home or long-term care facility feel like they have been forgotten. This card drive allows us to show them that they are loved and valued members of our communities and that they are certainly not forgotten.”

To help with this goal, Stoller is asking students, Scout groups, churches and other groups to consider creating homemade cards that will be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term care facilities throughout the 37th Illinois Senate District.

Cards can be mailed or dropped off from now until Feb. 5 to one of Stoller’s district offices, which are located at 5415 University St., Suite 105 in Peoria; 121 E. First St. in Dixon; and 115 S. Oakwood Ave. in Geneseo. Cards that are being dropped off in-person can be placed in the marked mailbox inside the Peoria or Geneseo office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact Nancy Naylor at nancy.senatorstoller@gmail.com to arrange a dropoff time for the Dixon office.

For additional questions, email Michaelene at mmays@sgop.ilga.gov.