State Rep. Ryan Spain to host Medicare 101 events

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, will be hosting two Medicare 101 events in collaboration with the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program.

Spain’s district takes in a portion of Bureau County, including Princeton.

The events will assist seniors in the community and those who help care for an eligible loved one in understanding the intricacies of Medicare.

During these informational seminars, experts from SHIP will offer insights and guidance on the many facets of Medicare. Attendees will have an opportunity to have their questions answered and gain a clearer understanding of the Medicare system, empowering them to make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage options.

The events are free and open to anyone looking to enhance their understanding of Medicare. Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions and engage in this informative session.

The first session in partnership with state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, 601 W. 10th St.

The second session will be 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Peoria Public Library, north branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

For questions or more information, call Spain’s office at 217-782-8108 or visit RepRyanSpain.com.