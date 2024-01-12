Somonauk/Leland, Serena girls record double-digit Little Ten wins: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 63, Hiawatha 32: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats opened the third quarter with an 18-0 run that put this Little Ten Conference contest away.

Sophomore point guard Abby Hohmann posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists for the Bobcats. Haley McCoy (18 points, seven steals), Kiley Mason (13 points) and Brynn Pennington (eight points) also paced Somonauk/Leland.

Serena 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 36: At Serena, the host Huskers improved to 15-2 on the season with the key Little Ten triumph.

Makayla McNally scored 19 points to go with six rebounds for Serena. Jenna Setchell added 12 points, with Macy Mahler scoring eight.

Limestone 45, Ottawa 42: At Kingman Gym, the host Pirates (11-8) led by seven points after one quarter but trailed by seven after two and 14 heading into the fourth of the nonconference defeat that saw a last-minute rally fall just short.

Skylar Dorsey scored a dozen points, Kendall Lowery combined nine points with seven rebounds, Ella Schmitz scored seven points, and both Hailey Larsen and Mary Stisser finished with six points for Ottawa.

Dee-Mack 60, Fieldcrest 35: At Mackinaw, the visiting Knights (14-6 overall) were handed the Heart of Illinois Conference defeat despite 16 points from Kaitlin White and nine from Macy Gochanour.

Girls bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,297, Streator 2,485: At the Streator Elks, the host Bowlin’ Bulldogs were defeated despite a 480 series (181 high game) from Madi Bedeker, a 470 (176) from Lily Michael and a 415 courtesy of Lyla Gengler.

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 55, Dee-Mack 45: At Mackinaw, the visiting Knights scored the Heart of Illinois Conference victory with three players scoring in double figures.

Ed Lorton scored 15 points, Brady Ruestman 13 and Jozia Johnson 11.

Seneca 60, Dwight 46: At Dwight, in a game moved up a day because of the weather forecast, the Irish stayed unbeaten in the Tri-County Conference behind a monster performance from Paxton Giertz. His 36 points led all scorers for Seneca (13-5, 5-0). Lane Provance added 13 for Seneca.