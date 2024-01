Bureau-Putnam Rural Area Transit will be limited to in-town Princeton transportation only Friday, Jan. 12, because of the snow and high winds. (Shaw file photo)

Bureau-Putnam Rural Area Transit will be limited to in-town Princeton transportation only Friday, Jan. 12, because of the snow and high winds.

Riders can call 877-874-8813 with any questions.

At this time, BPART anticipates returning to a regular schedule at 6 a.m. Saturday, but it is monitoring the weather throughout the day and early evening.