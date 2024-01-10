Outdoor dining in Utica to return in May

Outdoor dining will return to Utica starting Mother’s Day weekend.

Tuesday, the Utica Village Board approved dates for the closure of downtown Mill Street for outdoor dining. Mill Street will be closed to through traffic (except for emergency vehicles) through Sunday, Oct. 27.

The village had approved using Mill Street for outdoor tables to accommodate restaurants during COVID-19 restrictions. Outdoor dining proved so popular, however, trustees have offered it yearly during the warm weather months.

Spring groundbreaking targeted for outdoor retail plaza

Separately, the Village Board soon will get a look at one of the kiosks to be used at the Market on Mill, the proposed outdoor retail plaza at the north end of downtown.

Last month, the village approved the purchase of 12 portable retail stalls. Mayor David Stewart said the fabricator has agreed to submit one kiosk for the village to inspect and submit feedback before the full dozen units are completed.

“We’re targeting a spring timeframe for breaking ground,” Stewart said.

Village buys business directory sign

Finally, the village board approved the purchase of a Cadott Sign System from BCE Industries for a maximum $8,500.

Stewart said the sign will be a kind of business directory, displaying up to 20 names of businesses and points of interest, to be placed in front of the Village Hall on Route 178.

If successful, Stewart said, the village would consider purchasing a second sign to be placed outside the police station on the south end of town.