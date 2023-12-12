Utica approves buying 12 portable retail stalls

Jamie Turczyn, director of village affairs for Utica, shows a diagram of one of the portable retail stalls to be built at the Market on Mill, Utica's proposed outdoor retail plaza, during a meeting of the Utica Village Board on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Tom Sistak)

Utica made a significant step to developing the Market on Mill, approving the purchases of portable stalls the proposed outdoor retail plaza at the north end of downtown.

Monday, the Utica Village Board voted 6-0 to award a contract to Everlast Portable Buildings of Sullivan, which will construct the first round of 12 portable retail stalls at a cost of $172,364, or about $14,400 apiece.

“They looked like they were very nice buildings,” said Mayor David Stewart, who pronounced the units “ready to go” with respect to utility service.

Stewart acknowledged construction costs have risen since the village first proposed the project and anticipated a per-unit cost of about $11,000.

As previously reported, the northwest corner of Mill and Church streets, devastated by the 2004 tornado, has failed to attract developers because it sits in the Clark’s Run flood plain. Plan B is to lease portable stalls that can be moved in case of a flood event.

The contractor was tasked with building 12 portable retail stalls (12 feet square with 4-foot porches). Trustees envision constructing another six as the project takes off.

Utica received a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant of $1,249,969 in August 2022 for construction of the retail plaza.

Tax levy approval

Separately, Utica’s property tax rate is going down, but it’s a small savings that might go unnoticed when the tax bills arrive in May.

The board adopted a levy that resulted in a 2-cent savings on the village tax rate.

Utica’s tax base grew by more than $5 million, giving village officials the options of bringing in extra money and/or granting tax relief. The Village Board did both, increasing the levy by the maximum 5% allowed without a hearing yet still lowering the tax rate.

Stewart last year paid the village $102 on a total tax bill of nearly $3,700. If Stewart’s home values remains the same, he would pay the village about $93. The trouble is, home values won’t stay flat. La Salle County anticipates rising assessments that should more than offset any reduction in rates.

The vote was 5-1, with trustee Nate Holland voting no. Holland said he opposed levying the maximum amount and favored a steeper rate cut.

Car Show date moves, no Mardi Gras parade

Finally, the village accepted a 2024 schedule of events with two notable changes. First, the annual car show has been moved from the Saturday of the Burgoo Festival to June 22. The move opens space for additional vendors over the two-day event.

Second, the village will no longer hold a Mardi Gras parade.

“The parades were getting to be too close together and it was getting to be too much,” said Jamie Turczyn, director of village affairs.