Breadmaking session set Jan. 20 at IVCC

Join Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman and learn the art of breadmaking.

Proof the yeast, mix the dough, knead, let rise and bake until done in the hands-on workshop. During the course, participants will make a garlic and herb focaccia and a quick, easy and friendly Diabetes friendly strawberry bread. Taste samples and bring some bread home to enjoy with family and friends.

Let it Dough, Breadmaking workshop is for adults from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20, at Illinois Valley Community College Culinary Kitchen in the Peter Miller Community Technology Center at 815 N. Orlando Smith Road in Oglesby, room CTC-123.

Program fees are $15 per person and include all the materials. Please bring a hat or hair tie (for longer hair) and an apron. The class size is limited to 16 adults.

Register by Jan. 18 at go.illinois.edu/makebread or by calling Susan Glassman at Illinois Extension’s Main Office on the IVCC Campus at 815-224-0894.