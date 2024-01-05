Bureau County students, fall 2023 dean’s list

The following Bureau County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester. (Pixabay)

The following Bureau County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester.

Belmont University

Mayah Carlson, of Princeton; Gunnar Jauch of Spring Valley

Marquette University

Beau Bonnell, of Arlington, Exercise Physiology; Andi Cattani, of Ladd, Exercise Physiology

The following Bureau County students were named to the president’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester.

Southern New Hampshire University

Jonathan Warling, of Princeton; Makenna Osborn of Princeton; Julie Turpen of Spring Valley; Brittany Peoples of Spring Valley.