Bureau County students, fall 2023 dean’s list

The following Bureau County students were named to the dean’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester.
Belmont University
Mayah Carlson, of Princeton; Gunnar Jauch of Spring Valley
Marquette University
Beau Bonnell, of Arlington, Exercise Physiology; Andi Cattani, of Ladd, Exercise Physiology
The following Bureau County students were named to the president’s list at their respective school for the fall 2023 semester.
Southern New Hampshire University
Jonathan Warling, of Princeton; Makenna Osborn of Princeton; Julie Turpen of Spring Valley; Brittany Peoples of Spring Valley.