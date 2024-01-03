Wide Awake Timberline 4-H collects 87 books for Streator Head Start

The Wide Awake Timberlinie 4-H club met Dec. 10 at the Long Point American Legion.

Books were collected for Streator Head Start with the club compiling 87 books.

The club also raised $945 at its November bake sale.Additionally, members rang bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive at Kroger.

During the meeting, Cloverbuds painted wooden Christmas tree trucks and santas for Chistmas.

Hailey Ruff called the meeting to order, pledges were recited and roll call was taken. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were read and approved. The buddy system took place for everyone to get to know each other.

The club reviewed its code of conduct for the 4-H club.

For a Christmas activity a white elephant gift exchange was conducted.

Refreshments were supplied by the Muhlstadt and Black families.

The next meeting will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at the ice skating rink in Pontiac town square and followed by a meeting at Monical’s Pizza in Pontiac.