Spring Valley approves debt collection agreement

The Spring Valley City Council entered into an intergovernmental agreement Tuesday with the Illinois Office of the Comptroller that will aid in the collection of debts.

According to City Attorney Colin Barry, the city’s Economic Development Director, Debb Ladgenski, found within the comptroller’s office the Local Debt Recovery Program, a centralized system that will help any government agency recover any significant amount of money that it’s owed.

Barry said in the case of substantial fines against a homeowner or property, such as fines for criminal activity or ordinance violations, the city could send the fine to the program while still trying to work out an amicable resolution to the situation with the person in question.

If accomplished, the claim could be recalled. However, failing a resolution, the city would give the state program the go-ahead for recovery.

“We just have to stay on top of it and make sure their data base matches ours,” Barry said. “The person in question would get a notice from the comptroller’s office and say, ‘Hey, this fine has been filed against you and we’re going to give the city of Spring Valley this money that is owed to you.’ They could request a hearing to explain why they haven’t paid it or that it’s since been paid to resolve the matter.”

The council, with Alderman Mike Hermann acting as mayor pro tem for Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson on Tuesday, unanimously approved the measure.

In other action, the council heard from Police Chief Adam Curran his department has taken possession of a new squad car, though it is not yet completely outfitted for duty.

Curran also said the SVPD’s Christmas for kids celebration was successful and thanked everyone involved in making it so.