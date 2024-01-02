Soupology course coming to Bureau, La Salle, Putnam counties

Join Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Susan Glassman at a Soupology class in Bureau, Putnam or La Salle counties. Try a recipe sample in class and take home new ideas to make delicious soups for lunch or dinner. (Scott Anderson)

Chase away winter chills with a bowl of soup. It nourishes, comforts, hydrates and might even keep the sniffles away.

Soups are easy on the wallet, quick and fill people with fewer calories. They could even include last night’s leftovers to be transformed into a healthy, delicious meal for today. Heighten the flavor with homemade garnishes to make the dish something special to serve.

Join Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Susan Glassman at a Soupology class in Bureau, Putnam or La Salle counties. Try a recipe sample in class and take home ideas to make delicious soups for lunch or dinner.

Classes are offered at Bureau County: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Selby Township Library, 101 Depot St., DePue; at Putnam County: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, Putnam County Community Center, First Street, Standard; at La Salle County: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa.

Register by going to https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp/events of the Illinois Extension Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Website or call our office on the Illinois Valley Community College Campus at 815-224-0884.