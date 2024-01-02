Livingston County Sheriff’s K-9 retires

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zico retired Dec. 12 at the age of 10, after 8 1/2 years of service with the sheriff’s office. (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zico retired Dec. 12 at the age of 10, after 8 1/2 years of service with the sheriff’s office.

Zico served the community specializing in narcotics, tracking, article searches and apprehension abilities, the sheriff’s office said.

During his years of service, he assisted federal, state and local agencies in the seizures of illegal narcotics and cash. He also assisted in locating numerous subjects who were wanted for various offenses, missing or endangered.

Zico retired with his handler.