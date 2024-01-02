La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issues 78 citations during Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunken-driving enforcement campaign issuing five distracted driving tickets, 10 no insurance tickets, 18 seat belt tickets, 21 speeding tickets and 24 other traffic citations. (Photo provided)

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over drunken-driving enforcement campaign issuing five distracted driving tickets, 10 no insurance tickets, 18 seat belt tickets, 21 speeding tickets and 24 other traffic citations.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, adding additional units.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.