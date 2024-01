The La Moille Lions Club, 308 E. Howard St., will host a lunch for seniors at noon Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Photo Illustration)

The La Moille Lions Club, 308 E. Howard St., will host a lunch for seniors at noon Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Get out of the house and let the Lions Club fix lunch. Visitors are invited to stick around and play games or sit and chat. Feel free to bring a favorite game or share with others.

In need of a ride? Call Dave at 815-303-3516.