Reddick Library patrons can win prizes by reading books this winter

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting an adult winter reading campaign with an opportunity for patrons to win prizes.

Patrons are encouraged to enter as much book review forms as they can between Jan. 2 through Feb. 24 to be entered in a drawing to win a $30 Prairie Fox Books gift card and a $20 Jeremiah Joe Coffee gift card.

Go to https://tinyurl.com/335bp59s for the online book review form. Two winners will be chosen after Feb. 24.

Additionally, Reddick Library will distribute Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 5, cinnamon stick samples along with warming recipes and home ideas as its monthly adult kit. Kits will be available as supplies last and are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of Jan. 1 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2: Slime-a-Rama, kindergarten through sixth grade. Learn how to make several different types of slime-including edible slime.

1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4: Space STEM, kindergarten through second grade. Create a balloon rocket that models how a space rocket works. The library also be making a pinhole viewer to safely see the eclipse in April.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6: Loop Group. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.