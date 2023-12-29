La Salle library to virtually host internationally recognized cookie activist

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host internationally recognized cookie activist Jasmine Cho on at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

In the program, Cho will share her unique personal narrative within a broader historical lens covering many lesser-known stories of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and how sugar became her sweetest platform for healing and empowerment.

Cho is a Pittsburgh-based author, artist and cookie activist most known for using portrait cookies to elevate representation for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Her work has been exhibited at the Heinz History Center in tandem with the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and featured internationally on media outlets that include NPR, CBS This Morning and The Korea Daily. She also is a Food Network Champion, TEDx speaker and the Founder of Yummyholic, an online bakery specializing in custom treats that taste as amazing as they look.

Cho has received numerous accolades including Creator of the Year by the Pittsburgh Technology Council, the Small Business Community Champion Award by Citizens Bank and also was awarded a mayor’s proclamation declaring Jan. 28, 2020, as Jasmine Cho Day in the city of Pittsburgh. Recognizing the therapeutic impacts of cookie art and baking, Cho completed her master’s in art therapy and creativity development at Pratt Institute with hopes to continue advocating for innovative community wellness and mental health services that are as diverse as the people they serve.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration information can be found on the Program Portal at https://sites.google.com/lasalle.lib.il.us/programportal/adult-programs/cookie-art. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.