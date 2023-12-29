December 29, 2023
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

BCR Holiday Tournament Update, Friday, Dec. 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
LaMoille's Connor Deering shoots against Calvary Christian on Wednesday in the LaMoille Holiday Classic. The Lions won 50-47.

LaMoille's Connor Deering shoots against Calvary Christian on Wednesday in the LaMoille Holiday Classic. The Lions won 50-47. (Hal Adkins)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amboy Holiday Tournament

RED POOL: Newman 3-0, Mendota 1-2, Hiawatha 0-3

BLACK POOL: Amboy 3-0, Hall 2-1, Somonauk 0-3

Tuesday’s games

Hall 52, Somonauk 33

Newman 43, Hiawatha 11

Amboy 53, Mendota 22

Wednesday’s games

Mendota 53, Hiawatha 41

Newman 54, Somonauk 24

Amboy 37, Hall 36

Thursday’s games

Hall 61, Hiawatha 16

Newman 55, Mendota 28

Amboy 51, Somonauk 35

Friday’s games

5th place – Somonauk vs. Hiawatha, 3 p.m

3rd place – Hall vs. Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

1st place – Newman vs, Amboy, 6 p.m.

St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic

GREEN POOL: Annawan 3-0, St. Bede 2-1, Newark 1-2, Sandwich 0-3

WHITE POOL: Serena 3-0, Fieldcrest 2-1, Putnam County 1-2, Kewanee 0-3

Tuesday’s games

St. Bede 55, Sandwich 26

PC 54, Kewanee 42

Serena 42, Fieldcrest 33

Annawan 65, Sandwich 25

Serena 36, PC 21

St. Bede 36, Newark 21

Wednesday’s games

Fieldcrest 46, PC 35

Serena 53, Kewanee 32

Annawan 57, Newark 36

Fieldcrest 54, Kewanee 46

Newark 36, Sandwich 29

Annawan 66, St. Bede 52

Thursday’s games

7th place - Kewanee 50, Sandwich 26

5th place - Putnam County 38, Newark 24

3rd place - Fieldcrest 51, St. Bede 43

1st place - Annawan 42, Serena 35

Warkins Memorial Classic at Prophetstown

POOL A: Lena-Winslow 2-0, Morrison 1-1, Orion 0-2

POOL B: Wethersfield 2-0, Stockton 1-1, Rockridge 0-2

POOL C: Monmouth-Roseville 2-0, Bureau Valley 1-1, Stark County 0-2

POOL D: Mercer County 2-0, E-P 1-1, Fulton 0-2

Wednesday’s games

Morrison 43, Orion 32

E-P 66, Fulton 35

Bureau Valley 56, Stark County 36

Wethersfield 50, Rockridge 32

Mercer County 55, Fulton 12

Le-Win 37, Orion 18

Mon-Rose 62, Stark County 24

Stockton 38, Rockridge 29

Le-Win 45, Morrison 39

Mercer County 50, E-P 37

Wethersfield 45, Stockton 36

Mon-Rose 75, BV 59

Friday’s games

Rockridge vs. Fulton (OG), E-P vs. Stark County, (NG), 3 p.m.

Orion vs. Bureau Valley (OG), Stockton vs. Morrison (NG), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Wethersfield vs. Monmouth-Roseville (OG), Le-Win vs. Mercer County (NG), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Stockton vs. Orion (OG), Stark County vs. Fulton (NG), 3 p.m.

Bureau Valley vs. Rockridge (OG), Morrison vs. E-P (NG), 4:30 p.m.

1st place pool bracket games (OG/NG), 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille Holiday Classic

Wednesday’s games

Lowpoint-Washburn 74, Leland 28

Galva 67, DePue 34

Annawan 64, Hiawatha 26

LaMoille 50, Calvary Christian 47

Thursday’s games

Leland 61, DePue 49

Hiawatha 61, Calvary Christian 41

Lowpoint-Washburn 57, Galva 55

Annawan 74, LaMoille 20

Friday’s games

Consolation finals - Leland vs. Hiawatha, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation 3rd - DePue vs. Calvary Christian, 3 p.m.

3rd place - Galva vs. LaMoille (4-10), 4:30 p.m.

1st place - Lowpoint-Washburn (11-4) vs. Annawan (12-2), 6 p.m.

Marquette Christmas Tournament

Tuesday’s games

#9 Hall 47, Coal City 40

#2 Lexington 66, Wilmington 29

#3 Earlville 73, St. Bede 57

#6 Woodland 56, Indian Creek 39

#1 Serena 71, Putnam County 34

Dwight 73, #8 Somonauk 71

#4 Marquette 74, GSW 55

#5 Flanagan-Cornell 57, Reed-Custer 52

Wednesday’s games

Wilmington 47, Coal City 32

Indian Creek 64, St. Bede 39

Somonauk 60, PC 54

Reed-Custer 54, GSW 49

#2 Lexington 62, #9 Hall 57

#3 Earlville 64, #6 Woodland 43

#1 Serena 83, Dwight 56

#5 Flanagan-Cornell 61, #4 Marquette 57

Thursday’s games

Coal City 56, St. Bede 45

GSW 54, Putnam County 51

Wilmington 57, Indian Creek 27

Somonauk 65, Reed-Custer 50

#9 Hall 61, #6 Woodland 48

#4 Marquette 65, Dwight 45

#2 Lexington 67, #3 Earlville 32

#1 Serena 60, #5 Flanagan-Cornell 41

Friday, Dec. 29

15th place - St. Bede vs. PC, 9 a.m.

13th place - Coal City vs. GSW, 10:30 a.m.

11th place - Indian Creek vs. Reed-Custer, noon

9th place - Wilmington vs. Somonauk, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - Woodland vs. Dwight, 3:30 p.m.

5th place - Hall vs. #4 Marquette, 5 p.m.

3rd place -#3 Earlville vs. #5 Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

1st place - #2 Lexington vs. #1 Serena, 8 p.m.

Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie

Friday’s games

Morrison vs. Forreston, noon

Le-Win vs. Orion, 1:30 p.m.

Fulton vs. Stark County, 3 p.m.

E-P vs. Newman, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal - Beecher vs. Riverdale, 6 p.m.

Mercer County vs. Kewanee, 7:30 p.m.

Plano Christmas Classic

Wednesday’s games

#5 Streator 68, Yorkville Christian 51

#4 Niles Northridge 61, Newark 34

#8 Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Ottawa 56

#1 Kaneland 72, Sandwich 47

#3 LaSalle-Peru 57, Mendota 43

#6 Aurora Marmion 67, Oregon 42

Plano 62, #7 Morris 46

#2 Burlington Central 70, Lisle 45

Thursday’s games

Ottawa 50, Sandwich 28

Yorkville Christian 62, Newark 61

Oregon 61, Mendota 48

#7 Morris 61, Lisle 29

#5 Streator 67, #4 Norridge Prep 46

#1 Kaneland 58, #8 HBR 43

#5 Marmion 46, #3 L-P 42

Plano 64, #2 Burlington Central 60

Friday’s games

Game 17 - Lisle vs. Mendota, 9 a.m.

Game 18 - Newark vs. Sandwich, 10:30 a.m.

Game 19 - Ottawa vs. Yorkville Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Game 20 - #7 Morris vs. Oregon, 2 p.m.

Game 21 - #8 HBR vs. Norridge Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Game 22 - #2 Burlington Central vs. #3 L-P, 5:30 p.m.

Game 23 - #1 Kaneland vs. #5 Streator, 7 p.m.

Game 24 - Plano vs. #5 Marmion, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

15th place - losers 17-18, 9 a.m.

13th place - winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.

11th place - losers 19-20, 12:30 p.m.

7th place - losers 21-22, 2 p.m.

Consolation finals - winners 19-20, 3:30 p.m.

5th place - winners 21-22, 5:30 p.m.

3rd place - losers 23-24, 7 p.m.

1st place - winners 23-24, 8:30 p.m.