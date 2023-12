The Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter received a $1,250 grant from Oglesby Elks for anything its clients need this holiday season. (Photo provided by Oglesby Elks)

Illinois Valley PADS has overnight shelters in Peru and Ottawa for individuals and families without a home.