Illegitimate voting leads La Salle not to name holiday home decorating winner

The city of La Salle announced Wednesday on Facebook it was unable to determine a winner for its holiday home decorating contest because of a large number of illegitimate votes received in the online contest.

“This event was meant to be a fun opportunity for families to drive through the city,” the city said its Facebook post. “And see the hard work of our residents this season and then vote on their favorites, but it is clear it hasn’t been met with that same spirit.”

La Salle accepted photos of decorated homes to be shared on the city’s Facebook page, including a collective map, encouraging Facebook users to vote on their favorite display.

The home with the most likes was supposed to win a $300 La Salle gift card with second place receiving a $200 gift card, and third place a $100 gift card.

815 Media volunteered to sponsor the voting platform with security measures to prevent individuals from creating accounts in rapid succession, according to the Facebook post.

But, La Salle said the city was notified Tuesday that 815 Media took down the security measures after receiving a significant amount of online criticism and accusations of rigging the contest from the community.

The city said what resulted next was more than 600 votes coming in a roughly three-hour period, including multiple new accounts from the same IP addresses.

“We appreciate the time and effort 815 Media put in to support this community event,” the city said on Facebook. “We hope that families were still able to drive through the community and look at the wonderful displays this year.”