Hall, Woodland, Serena, Marquette, Flanagan-Cornell win openers at Marquette: Illinois Valley Area Roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 36, Putnam Co. 21: At the St. Bede Bruins Christmas Classic, the Huskers improved to 12-1 on the season via the tournament victory, led by nine points apiece from Gwyneth O’Connell and Makayla McNally as well as six each courtesy of Jenna Setchell and Paisley Twait.

Serena, which earlier defeated Fieldcrest 42-33, led by Setchell’s 14 points and 12 from McNally, despite Kate White’s 15 points for Fieldcrest, plays Kewanee on Wednesday.

Putnam County, now 14-4 after scoring a victory over Kewanee earlier Tuesday led by double-doubles from Ava Hatton (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Maggie Richetta (18 points, 19 rebounds), faces Fieldcrest on Wednesday morning.

Hall 52, Somonauk-Leland 33: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, the Red Devils received 12 points apiece from McKenna Christiansen, Ella Sterling and Charlie Pellegrini. Haylie Pellegrini added eight.

Kiley Mason scored eight points for the Bobcats, with Haley McCoy chipping in seven.

Amboy 53, Mendota 22: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the host Clippers handled the Trojans, led by a 14-point night from Addison Pertell, a dozen points from Elly Jones and eight points courtesy of Emily Sachs.

Grace Wasmer scored eight points for Mendota.

Boys basketball

Hall 47, Coal City 40: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the seventh-seeded Red Devils won the event’s opening game to earn a 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal meeting with No. 2 seed Lexington – a 66-29 winner over Wilmington – on Wednesday.

Woodland 56, Indian Creek 39: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the sixth-seeded Warriors led throughout against unseeded Indian Creek, including 13-10 after one quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 45-31 heading to the fourth.

Nick Plesko

Nick Plesko popped in 10 first-quarter points on his way to a team-best 20 for Woodland. Connor Dodge added 15 points, with the two the only Warriors to score more than four points.

“I think every kid on this team had a part in today’s win,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “That’s a big, long, athletic team, and [Indian Creek’s] length and athleticism gives some teams trouble in that 1-3-1 [zone defense], but I thought for the most part we moved the ball, shared the ball really well, and some of our shooters got hot and knocked down some shots. …

“It’s always an interesting game, day after Christmas. You don’t know who’s going to show up or how you’re going to show up. I credit my guys: every single one of them showed up ready to go.”

Woodland (10-3) advances to face No. 3 seed Earlville in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal. Indian Creek (9-5) plays St. Bede in the consolation bracket at 10:30 a.m.

Everett Willis scored nine points, Jakob McNally eight and Landon Schrader seven for Indian Creek.

Serena 71, Putnam Co. 34: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, Gavin Cimei scored nine points and Owen Saepharn seven for the Panthers in a loss to the undefeated and top-seeded Huskers.

Serena, which returns to action Wednesday in the 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal against Dwight, received 19 points from Carson Baker, 16 from Hunter Staton and 12 courtesy of Richie Armour.

Putnam County plays in a noon consolation game.

Dwight 73, Somonauk 71: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Trojans captured a thriller over the eighth-seeded Bobcats. Connor Telford tied with Carson Bahrey of Somonauk for game-high honors with 28 points.

The Trojans will face top-seeded Serena in the winners’ bracket Wednesday.

Marquette 74, Gardner-S. Wilmington 55: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, Denver Trainor poured in 22 points, and Alec Novotney was close behind with 17 as the host Crusaders stormed to the opening-round win and on to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal.

Marquette, which also received 10 points from Charlie Mullen and seven apiece off the hands of Peter McGrath and Griffin Dobberstein, outscored the Wildcats in each of the four quarters to pull away.

Flanagan-Cornell 57, Reed-Custer 52: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the fifth-seeded Falcons survived a tough test from the unseeded Comets to advance to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against the host Crusaders.