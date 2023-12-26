Peru library to host activities week of Dec. 25

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host a number of activities the week of Dec. 25. (Photo provided by Emily Schaub)

The Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., will host a number of activities the week of Dec. 25.

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 26: Color Me Calm. Coffee, coloring sheet and colored pens and pencils will be provided. Color Me Calm is held in the library’s meeting room on the lower level. This program is for adults only.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28: Thursday Tots. For toddlers ages 1 to 3. Activity or craft will follow storytime. Takes place in Children’s Library.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29: Tech Help Fridays

10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29: La Leche League of the Illinois Valley. This meeting is hosted by Samantha Whiteaker. This free monthly Breastfeeding and Information Support Group welcomes pregnant mothers, babies and toddlers. While at the library, check out the resources for young children. Interested individuals may contact Samantha at 309-258-9262 at ivlllgroup@gmail.com or on Facebook at La Leche League of the Illinois Valley. In case of inclement weather, contact Samantha or call the Peru Public Library and inquire about weather-related closings.

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 30, Sunday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 1.