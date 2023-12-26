December 26, 2023
MP Automotive & Repair wins commercial category of Oglesby lights contest

3 other prizes distributed for residential winners

By Shaw Local News Network
MP Automotive & Repair won first place commercial entry in Oglesby.

MP Automotive & Repair won first place commercial entry in the Oglesby Christmas lighting contest.

Albert Kleczewski, Dusty and Kelli Shan and Dan and Cindy Rolando took top honors in the residential contest. Those addresses are first place 623 Haven Ave.; second place tie 840 N. Columbia Ave. and 344 W. Walnut St.

Winners will receive a credit on their January utility bill.

Mayor James Curran and Commissioners Rich Baldridge, Terry Eutis, Gregory McDermott and Tony Stefanelli visited each of the Oglesby Lighting Contest participants last night and cast their votes for their top picks.