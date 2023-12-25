Buda library to host Healthy Houseplants and Succulents Master Gardener program

The University of Illinois Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Master Gardener program will be offering a free workshop 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, on Healthy Houseplants and Succulents at Mason Memorial Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda. (BCR file)

Participants will learn about the proper selection, care, propagation and maintenance of a variety of houseplants and succulents as well as how they enhance our environment and promote healthy well-being.

Plan to attend this workshop and learn new tips and tricks on how to care for some of the easiest and most difficult plants. To register for this workshop go to go.illinois.edu/housesucculent. If you have questions or require reasonable accommodations to attend, call Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.