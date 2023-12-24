La Salle-Peru High School to consider new cellphone policy

La Salle-Peru High School is considering implementing tougher restrictions on cellphones for students during the 2024-2025 school year.

La Salle-Peru High School is considering implementing tougher restrictions on cellphones for students during the 2024-2025 school year.

Board Member Carol Alcorn said the administration had a plan in place to conduct studies and surveys on different groups; students, staff, parents, business leaders and other schools in the area.

“Maybe we can talk to kids about better communication skills,” she said. “And time management and those kinds of things in regard to the use of phones.”

Alcorn said once the survey is completed the board will review a recommendation sometime in the spring.

Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said the current policy provides teachers flexibility – if they have a reason for students to be utilizing a phone in their class.

“We are looking at creating more restrictions on the use of cellphones,” he said. “And the access to cellphones.”

The policy, according to the student handbook, says all cellphones should be turned off and put away before the first class. Teachers can use discretion and allow students to use them for educational purposes. Phones are allowed during passing periods and during lunch times in the cafeteria.

Wrobleski said the district will be aiming for April or May, so they can submit a new policy for the student handbook.

“We want to be able to have a recommendation and a plan in place,” he said. “So, that we can begin implementing next year.”