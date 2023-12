Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa named its December 2023 Champion of the Charter. The following students were selected by the school: Kennedy Mantzke, Zoey Schell-Dresen, Mateo Rodriguez, Olivia Johnson, Vincent Flores, Maddox Martin, Perse Kazlowski, Hunter Klaus, Briar Dunne, Eli Burke, Benjamin Perez, Niles Norem, Makenna Alexander and Harper Leiteritz. (Photo provided by Lindsay Ferrari)