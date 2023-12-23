Granville Shop with a Cop helps 10 children

The Granville Police Department's Shop with a Cop helped 10 children have a merry Christmas in 2023. (Photo provided by Granville Police Department)

The Granville Police Department announced its annual shop with a cop program was a success.

The program helped 10 children have a merry Christmas.

The business donor list included Boggio’s Orchard, Kettman Heating & Plumbing, Lost Duck Tavern, Popurella Law, AAA Tree Service, Kaddywampus, Passini Plumbing, The Cabinet Shoppe, Hopkins & Associates, Route 71 Autobody, Washington Mills, Helmer-Shields Funeral Home, Mennies Machine Shop, Al Cioni Ford, Granville National Bank, Grassier’s Plumbing & Heating, John and Sheri Egan, Luke Egan, Kelli Narczewski and Drew Faletti.