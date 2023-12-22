Notebook: Joe Pienta inducted into the Hall High School Hall of Fame

The family of the late Joe Pienta, including his brother, Dale, who is already a member, accepted Joe's induction into the Hall High School Athletic Hall of Fame. (Photo provided)

SPRING VALLEY - There’s a new Pienta in the Hall High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The late Joe Pienta joined his brother, Dale, as the newest member of the Hall of Fame before the Friday, Jan. 15 boys basketball game. Pienta’s family, including Dale (’53), accepted in his behalf.

Joe Pienta was an outstanding all-around athlete for the Red Devils from the class of 1949.

Over two seasons of basketball for the Red Devils, Pienta amassed 629 points with game high of 34. As captain and leading scorer in the Illinois Valley during his senior year, he led the Red Devils to the championship of the Illinois Valley League. He also claimed the title of Bureau County leading scorer, won the Cassidy Most Valuable Player Award, and received the Spring Valley City Bank Free Throw Champion Award, going 78% from the line.

Finishing in first place with more than twice the number of votes, Pienta, Hall forward/center, was named as the Tri-County (Bureau, LaSalle, Putnam) 1949 Basketball Player of the Year.

Pienta, who also ran track, was also a dominant pitcher for the Red Devils, averaging 119 strikeouts over three seasons. He racked up a 30-8 record with just one loss during his senior season, leading the Red Devils to a conference championship and runner-up finish. He also pitched a no-hitter as a senior.

Pienta’s abilities drew the attention of the Washington Senators, for whom he signed a professional baseball contract. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the US Marine Corps and served his country for three years.

Off the playing fields, Pienta was also president of his class during his junior year and vice president of student council as a senior.

Schaefbauer honored

Nicoles (Coates) Schaefbauer, Executive Director of the Illinois Elementary Association, recently received the Illinois Track and Cross Country Association’s Distinguished Service Award. She is noted as being a tireless worker for the IESA and the sports of track & field and cross country.

Nicole Schaefbauer (Photo provided)

Schaefbauer is a Princeton native and was an all-around athlete for PHS, leading the 1990 volleyball team to the state championship.