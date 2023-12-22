Big 3rd quarter leads Streator boys past Seneca at the United Center: The Times Area for Dec. 21, 2023

Streator's Nolan Lukach grabs a rebound over Seneca's Grant Siegel during a game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

Boys basketball

Streator 35, Seneca 19: At the United Center in Chicago, the Bulldogs trailed the Fighting Irish 7-4 after one quarter and 12-10 at halftime but used a 17-0 third-quarter advantage to push to their eighth consecutive victory.

Christian Benning and Nolan Lukach each scored 10 points for Streator (9-2), while Landon Muntz added seven points.

“What an experience today,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “Shaky offensive start for both teams but our defensive pressure in the second half changed the game.”

Brady Sheedy paced Seneca (8-3) with eight points and Paxton Giertz added five points.

Seneca and Streator play a regular-season game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

Girls basketball

Metamora 57, Ottawa 48: At the Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament, the Pirates (7-7) fell to the Redbirds in the Gold Bracket semifinals and will now play Morris in the third-place game at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Skylar Dorsey scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, three rebounds and three steals to lead Ottawa. Ella Schmitz had 12 points, Ashlynn Ganiere six points, three rebounds and five assists, and Mary Stisser eight rebounds.

Pontiac 59, Streator 13: At the Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs fell short against the Indians in the Bronze Bracket semifinals.

Ava Gwaltney had eight points to lead Streator, which plays Prairie Central at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the 11th-place game.

Marquette Academy senior Lilly Craig (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette Academy 62, Somonauk-Leland 21: At Somonauk, the Crusaders — behind 26 points and four blocks from Lilly Craig — topped the host Bobcats.

Kaitlyn Davis added 11 points, nine steals and four assists for Marquette, while Avery Durdan posted 10 points and nine rebounds.

Kiley Mason had six rebounds for S-L and Abby Hohmann five rebounds.

Newark 44, Prairie Central 35: At the Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament, the Norsemen defeated the Hawks in the Bronze Bracket semifinals and will now meet Prairie Central at 12 p.m. on Friday in the 9th-place game.

Sandwich 34, Earlville 24: At Sandwich, the Red Raiders suffered the loss to the host Indians.

Earlville was led by seven points and seven rebounds from Natalie Hall, while Madyson Olson (three steals) and Addie Scherer (10 rebounds) had four points each.

Fieldcrest 53, Olympia 33: At Minonk, the Knights improved to 10-4 on the season with the win over the Spartans.

Macy Gochanour paced Fieldcrest with 20 points, while Kaitlyn White added 13 points.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,627, Streator 2,341: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Bulldogs held a 25-pin lead after the opening game, but the Pirates bounced back in the final two to grab the win.

Streator was led by Lily Michael’s 460 series and 176 high game, followed by Lyla Gengler (439), Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (407), Lisa Lopez (379), Madison Bedeker (353) and Jenna Onasch (303).