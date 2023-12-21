Serena girls tops Seneca 46-40 to stay unbeaten: The Times Area Roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 46, Seneca 40: At Seneca, the Huskers stayed unbeaten on the season after holding off a late rally from the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Makayla McNally had a game-high 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals to lead Serena (10-0). Paisley Twait had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Jenna Setchell posted nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, while RayElle Brennan chipped in seven points.

Seneca (8-8) was paced by 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, by Alyssa Zellers. Tessa Krull added 10 points and Evelyn O’Connor eight points.

Genoa-Kingston 61, Sandwich 42: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped the nonconference contest to the visiting Cogs.

Boys basketball

Marquette Academy 71, Marmion Academy 68: At Aurora, the Crusaders slipped past the host Cadets.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,759, Rochelle 2,539: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates topped the visiting Hubs.

Lindy Dhuse led Ottawa with a 535 series and a 208 high game, while Kilah Figenbaum had 514 and 193.

JV girls bowling

Ottawa 1,883, Rochelle 1,595: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, Payton Bruck (385 series) and Hope Loza (384 series) led Ottawa in the home triumph.