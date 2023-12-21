La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month for December 2023

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday. The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday. Students recognized this month were Yiszel Pantoja, Beatriz Arce, Briza Ortega, Raleigh Leininger, Daniel Gutierrez, Zach Pocivasek, Ismael Mejia, Kyle Johnson, Gianmarco Luna Tejada and Rhyan Westerman. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Students recognized this month were Yiszel Pantoja, Beatriz Arce, Briza Ortega, Raleigh Leininger, Daniel Gutierrez, Zach Pocivasek, Ismael Mejia, Kyle Johnson, Gianmarco Luna Tejada and Rhyan Westerman. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Gutierrez also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Lori Janko Wilke’s State Farm Insurance office.