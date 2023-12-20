Girls basketball: St. Bede tournament getting a new look

The Lady Bruins Christmas Classic is having a bit of a makeover this year with some new top talent coming to St. Bede.

There will be three new teams in this year’s tournament field at the Academy, including two teams ranked in Class 1A - No. 4 Annawan (11-3) and No. 7 (tie) Serena (9-0).

The Bravettes, Huskers and newcomer Newark (4-4) will join holdovers Fieldcrest (8-4), Kewanee (3-9), Putnam County (12-3), Sandwich (3-9) and St. Bede (8-5) in this year’s field.

Second-year St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley is excited for the new additions.

“It’s going to be a very competitive tournament this year with Serena and Annawan being ranked in addition to the rest of the teams coming. We need to play these teams during the season to make us better in the end,” she said.

Annawan heads up the Green Pool with Newark, Sandwich and St. Bede.

The White Pool will consist of Fieldcrest, Kewanee, Putnam County and Serena.

Princeton, which was has been in the St. Bede tournament since its inception, opted out in favor of the Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament at Ottawa.

Eureka, Seneca and Marquette also departed.

An all-tournament pass for $15 is available on the first day of the tournament, Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The tournament tips off Tuesday, Dec. 26 running through Thursday, Dec. 28. Here’s a look at the schedule each day:

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Game 1 - St. Bede vs. Sandwich, 10 a.m.

Game 2 - PC vs. Kewanee, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3 - Fieldcrest vs. Serena, 1 p.m.

Game 4 - Sandwich vs. Annawan, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Serena vs. PC, 4 p.m.

Game 6 - St. Bede vs. Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 7 - PC vs. Fieldcrest, 10 a.m.

Game 8 - Serena vs. Kewanee, 11:30 a.m.

Game 9 - Annawan vs. Newark, 1 p.m.

Game 10 - Kewanee vs. Fieldcrest, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 - Newark vs. Sandwich, 4 p.m.

Game 12 - St. Bede vs. Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

7th place - GP 4 vs. WP 4, 11:30 a.m.

5th place - GP 3 vs. WP 3, 1 p.m.

3rd place - GP 2 vs. WP 2, 2:30 p.m.

1st place - GP 1 vs. WP 1, 4 p.m.