Princeton officials are setting up resources to help the homeless

Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer said Monday he is working with the Princeton Ministerial Association and other community officials to set up shelter and some resources for the homeless.

The project still is developing, but moving fast, Kammerer said.

The police chief said there is no homeless shelter in Bureau County. The closest shelter is the Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter in Peru and in Ottawa.

Mayor Ray Mabry told the Princeton City Council on Monday he will be taking a tour of the Peru shelter and invited other officials to join him.

Mabry said Peru has 66 beds at its facility and has openings for 12 women and six men; Ottawa has 55 beds and openings for two women and one man. He was told those openings will be filled as the weather gets colder.

Mabry told the council Kammerer and other officials are working on a temporary solution to keep people warm over the winter. The mayor said PADS started in 1991 from churches working together.

Kammerer said after Monday’s meeting homelessness in Princeton is the worst he’s seen in 30 years.

The police chief said there are many different aspects that need to be taken care of to set up resources for the homeless, but he is hopeful some of them can be in place before the holidays. Princeton is trying to set up a program that will provide emergency shelter and long-term help for those in the most need. He said police and other agencies have identified some residents in need.

Tax levy approved

The City Council approved a tax levy of roughly $2.2 million.

The levy, which is the city’s request for property tax dollars, is expected to generate a decrease in the city’s property tax rate but that will not mean a savings on most property tax bills because of increased assessed values.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said the levy will lead to a projected tax rate of 1.33680, which is a drop of 3.21%. Wittenauer, however, acknowledged property values increased by 8.26% within Princeton’s taxing district, according to Bureau County. Council members also acknowledged Dec. 4 properties assessed at a higher value by the county may end up paying more in their bills from the previous year, despite the projected rate decrease.

Council approves dark fiber agreement

The City Council approved a lease agreement with MTCO Communications to utilize dark internet fiber for 20 years from the Princeton Fairgrounds to 530 Park Avenue E. MTCO will pay a one-time cost of $13,077 to the city and annual maintenance costs of $787.50 per year (with an annual 1% increase).

In other items, the council:

Placed on file an ordinance imposing a penalty of 5% on delinquent balances for payments on hotel/motel/short-term rental occupancy taxes. The council will vote on the item’s approval at an upcoming meeting.

Approved an ordinance imposing a 5% service provider fee on cable or video service providers operating within the city.

Heard from Wittenauer that the Christmas Wizards concert Dec. 15 at Princeton High School sponsored by Princeton Tourism was a success. Wittenauer thanked the street department for helping with set up and loading, the concert committee for helping with organizing the event, the high school for use of its facility and Becks for providing beverages.

Meadows Home Decor & Gifts, 501 S. Main St., was recognized during the Positively Princeton session of the meeting.