December 19, 2023
La Salle County grand jury: December 19, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
gavel

The La Salle County grand jury returned the following indictments Tuesday, Dec. 19:

Gary Grief, 38, Earlville, aggravated battery;

Justin Westerhold, 30, Streator, mob action, aggravated battery;

Joel Carpenter, 37, Sheridan, violation of sex offender registration;

Namos Loving, 27, Streator, mob action, aggravated battery;

Ramiro Perez-Morales, 24, Ottawa, violation of sex offender registration;

Thomas Higgins, 45, Marseilles, armed violence, armed habitual criminal;

Brennen Jorgenson, 27, Marseilles, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.