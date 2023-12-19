La Salle County grand jury: December 19, 2023

The La Salle County grand jury returned the indictments Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Gary Grief, 38, Earlville, aggravated battery;

Justin Westerhold, 30, Streator, mob action, aggravated battery;

Joel Carpenter, 37, Sheridan, violation of sex offender registration;

Namos Loving, 27, Streator, mob action, aggravated battery;

Ramiro Perez-Morales, 24, Ottawa, violation of sex offender registration;

Thomas Higgins, 45, Marseilles, armed violence, armed habitual criminal;

Brennen Jorgenson, 27, Marseilles, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.