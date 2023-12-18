Reddick Library in Ottawa to host activities week of Dec. 18

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host a number of activities the week of Monday, Dec. 18. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host a number of activities the week of Monday, Dec. 18.

Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18: Homeschool Art, preschool to 12th grade. Learn about various artists and artistic styles.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18: Bingo Blast, seventh through 12th grade. Join the library for some games of bingo.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19: Silent Book Club, fourth through 12th grade. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and, there will be snacks.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.