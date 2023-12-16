Peru police ID driver charged in pedestrian crash

Peru police have identified the motorist charged in the alcohol-related Wednesday crash that injured a pedestrian. The pedestrian remains hospitalized. (Scott Anderson)

David W. McGunnigal, 47, of Peru, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol, according to an updated report Peru police issued Friday.

McGunnigal was released with a notice to appear in court.

The pedestrian, whose name remains withheld, was struck and injured by at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday at Shooting Park Road and Plum Street, where the pedestrian was crossing and was struck by McGunnigal’s Nissan Pathfinder.

Law enforcement sources said Friday the pedestrian remains hospitalized in Peoria, but had no updated condition report.

La Salle County Circuit Court records updated Friday did not show a filing against McGunnigal nor indicate whether he retained legal counsel.