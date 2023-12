Emerald Tablet Collective opened in October at 905 N. Main St. Its creative crew is committed to providing high-quality tattoos, piercings and oddities. The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate their opening. (Photo provided by Jenica Cole)

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate their opening.