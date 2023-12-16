December 15, 2023
BCR Scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Scoreboard header

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 52, Eureka 25

Henry-Senachwine at Dwight

HBR 62, Hiawatha 32

Indian Creek 54, DePue 31

Lowpoint-Washburn 64, Putnam County 55

Marquette 61, Roanoke-Benson 42

SOPHS: Marquette 54-42

Orion 77, Wethersfield 54

Ottawa 55, Rochelle 47

Princeton 63, Hall 47

SOPHS: Hall 42-35

Rockridge 46, Mercer County 31

Serena 78, Leland 35

Somonauk 69, LaMoille 49

Streator 51, Manteno 43

Woodland 62, St. Bede 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dixon 67, St. Bede 37

Wethersfield 60, Orion 19

WRESTLING

Newman 52, Kewanee 30