Wrestling: Princeton to venture to Iowa

Iowa is well known for its wrestling. There’s really no other state quite like it.

The Princeton Tigers will get to experience first hand, crossing over to the Hawkeye State to wrestle in the Dewitt (Iowa) Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers had previously wrestled at Stillman Valley on this weekend, but PHS coach Steve Amy, who wrestled on the shores of the Mississippi River for Rockridge High School, was up for a new adventure.

“It’s a tournament that is exciting for us as we get to see some new competition,” he said. “The tournament has thee of the top five teams in Iowa with quite a few ranked kids, so it’s going to be exciting. In the past we have gone to Stillman Valley and it’s been good but we see many of those teams multiple times throughout the year so being able to go to Iowa will be a great experience.

There will be 14 teams on hand, 12 from the Hawkeye State with only Princeton and East Moline United Township representing Illinois.

Princeton coach Steve Amy (BCR photo)

Amy said the Tigers got in the tournament though a contact from the Young Guns wrestling club they attend.

The mat mania starts at 8 a.m.