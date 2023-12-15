Streator Chamber announces 2023 holiday lights winner, provides map of displays

Daniel Danko and Tana won the 2023 Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest sponsored by the Streator Chamber. (Photo provided by Courtney Levy)

The Streator Chamber announced the winners of its 2023 Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest.

The best overall house award was given to Daniel and Tana Danko, known as Dankoland, on the 200 block of Ninth Street.

The Most Animated award went to Josh Thorp; Most Creative to Dave and Beth Lawless; Most Religious to Flowers Plus, 216 E. Main St., for its nativity window painting; Best Storefront to Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St.

“Thank you to all those who submitted nominations!” said Courtney Levy, executive director in a news release. “Our board and ambassadors had a great time judging this year, and our nominees didn’t make it easy picking our favorites.”

All of the 2023 nominees are available to to visit by viewing a map at https://viewer.mapme.com/0f9e0d19-ca52-4aa0-a1d4-9674c1bc6629.