Princeton library to host Winter Extravaganza

The Winter Extravaganza is coming Tuesday, Dec. 19, to Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

There will be holiday craft stations for all ages, warm drinks and treats and story times at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Youth Service area, as well as a carol sing-along. The Winter Extravaganza takes place from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a music jam, carol edition 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. Bring an instrument or a song to sing, or come to listen and enjoy a casual evening of music. The jam will coincide with the Winter Extravaganza.

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for Christmas, as well as Saturday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.