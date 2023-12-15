La Salle-Peru High School warns of sports poster scam

La Salle-Peru High School was made aware of a scam Thursday occurring in the area using the school’s name and athletic mascot.

At least one La Salle business received a message claiming to be selling advertising placement on a sports poster to support the L-P basketball team, according to a news release from the high school. The sender of the message is in no way associated with the high school or any of the school’s related organizations or fundraising groups, the high school said. School administration has made La Salle Police aware of the activity.

L-P reminds community members to be cautious when being asked to share personal financial information with someone they don’t know. Community members are welcome to contact the L-P Athletic Office at 815-220-2772 or the Communication Office at 815-220-2703 to confirm the validity of any sponsorship or fundraising activity that claims to be associated with L-P High School.