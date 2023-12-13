Wreaths Across America to return to Marseilles

Wreaths Across America carried out a wreath-laying ceremony in 2022 at the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles. The ceremony will return at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. (Photo provided by Middle East Conflicts Wall)

Cherishing loved ones is at the very crux of the Christmas holidays and that applies to everyone, whether those loved ones are near or far away, or long since absent.

For the latter, they will be remembered in a special way this Saturday.

In remembrance of all those who served, the National Wreaths Across America, which will place wreaths simultaneously at veterans memorials and cemeteries across the country, will be highlighted locally by the placing of Christmas wreaths at the Middle East Conflicts Memorial Wall on the Marseilles riverfront at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

The ceremony will be one of more than 4,000 such events during which an estimated 2 million wreaths will be placed in tribute. In 2007 Congress designated the second Saturday in December as Wreaths Across America Day.

A total of 50 wreaths will be placed at the Middle East Conflicts Wall, on Main Street in Marseilles, at Riverview Cemetery, at the Illinois Fallen Soldier Memorial at Illini State Park and at the Shehorn Vietnam Veterans Plaza in Ottawa.

“During the holidays, when veterans and their families are gathering to celebrate, we want them to know that those who cannot be with them, those that sacrificed their lives for our freedom, are being remembered,” said David Raikes, who was asked to fill in when the usual event coordinator took sick. “We encourage everyone who is a veteran, knows a veteran, who has a veteran in their family to come out to this remembrance. We will be there rain or shine, so we hope they will dress appropriately for the weather and help us honor those who served and sacrificed.”

The day will open with the decoration of the wreaths, which will take place in the garage of the old Illinois Valley Cellular building recently purchased by the city of Marseilles.

As the day is meant to “remember, honor and teach,” Raikes invited all Boys Scouts, Girls Scouts and Cub Scouts – in fact all school age children – their parents and any volunteers to join members of the Marseilles American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars to help decorate the wreaths prior to the official ceremony.

The event will begin with the Color Guard and Honor Guard from the local U.S. Marine Corp posting the flag, followed by a prayer delivered by a local chaplain, the playing of the “Star Spangled Bannder” and the placing of the wreaths.

Marine Corps veteran Bill Welch, a spokesman for Wreaths Across America, will then deliver an address detailing the purpose of the day’s ceremonies and what the country stands for.

Next will be a moment of silence for those who paid the ultimate price, then a tribute to those troops who are serving around the world today. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of Taps.

“It’s just a nice, uplifting feeling for everyone, especially when you see how it touches people’s hearts, especially the families,” Raikes said. “Of course, they’re thinking of their loved ones no longer with us, but to know our nation has remembered them as well, that we are grateful to each and every one who served our country, whether it was in war or in peacetime, that they are not forgotten.

“Being a part of something like this, seeing how it affects so many, seeing young people get involved, it just makes you feel good.”